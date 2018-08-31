LIVE: Aretha Franklin’s funeral at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, MI
Flood watch for northern half of FOX6 viewing area from 10 p.m. Friday through 7 p.m. Saturday

Could Boston Store be coming back? Company website seems to indicate ‘yes’

Posted 11:33 am, August 31, 2018, by , Updated at 11:36AM, August 31, 2018

MILWAUKEE — As Boston Store winds down sales at its Milwaukee area locations, the Boston Store website hints to something big.

The top of BostonStore.com says…

“We’ve got great news — Boston Store is coming back!”

What does this mean exactly? It is not clear. The site reads “Stay tuned for updates over the coming weeks. We appreciate your loyalty & look forward tobeing able to serve you again soon.”

The same message can be found at the top of the Herberger’s, Carson’s and Bon-Ton websites.

We’ll be sure to follow up when we know more.

Related stories