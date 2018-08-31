Could Boston Store be coming back? Company website seems to indicate ‘yes’
MILWAUKEE — As Boston Store winds down sales at its Milwaukee area locations, the Boston Store website hints to something big.
The top of BostonStore.com says…
“We’ve got great news — Boston Store is coming back!”
What does this mean exactly? It is not clear. The site reads “Stay tuned for updates over the coming weeks. We appreciate your loyalty & look forward tobeing able to serve you again soon.”
The same message can be found at the top of the Herberger’s, Carson’s and Bon-Ton websites.
We’ll be sure to follow up when we know more.