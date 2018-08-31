Family business: Meet the Ives brothers, who run the ‘Ball of Steel,’ featured at H-D’s 115th anniversary party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- While Harley-Davidson motorcycles were the main attraction for H-D's 115th anniversary celebration, FOX6 found a different kind of bike wowing the crowds at the Harley-Davidson Museum Friday. Aug. 31 -- the Ives brothers, taking on the Ball of Steel.

The brothers from Florida have been performing stunts in the ball for 15 years.

It's a family business. They got started because of their father, who was the original daredevil. They travel around the world, but said their favorite events to perform at are anything Harley-Davidson related.

"We've been doing this for so long now that the nerves come and go. As far as being scared, we're so comfortable with what we do now for a living it's just another day at the office for us," said Kyle Ives.

