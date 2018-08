MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office tweeted on Friday, Aug. 31 that there have been 185 confirmed drug deaths in the county to date this year.

According to the medical examiner’s office, these numbers are preliminary and reflective of cases through June. There are many more cases still pending because of toxicology.

That said, officials say we are trending a little bit lower this year than last. Milwaukee County finished 2017 with 401 confirmed drug deaths.