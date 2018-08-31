Report: Milwaukee Brewers get LHP Gio Gonzalez from Washington Nationals

MILWAUKEE — A tweet from MLB on FOX reporter Ken Rosenthal says the Milwaukee Brewers have picked up left-handed pitcher Gio Gonzalez from the Washington Nationals.
NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 24: Pitcher Gio Gonzalez #47 of the Washington Nationals delivers a pitch against the New York Mets during the fourth inning of a game at Citi Field on August 24, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. The Mets defeated the Nationals 3-0. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
According to the bio page for Gonzalez on the Washington Nationals website, he has a career ERA of 3.71 — with 124 wins and 97 losses.
