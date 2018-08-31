Report: Milwaukee Brewers get LHP Gio Gonzalez from Washington Nationals

MILWAUKEE — A tweet from MLB on FOX reporter Ken Rosenthal says the Milwaukee Brewers have picked up left-handed pitcher Gio Gonzalez from the Washington Nationals.

#Brewers get Gio Gonzalez, sources tell The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 31, 2018

According to the bio page for Gonzalez on the Washington Nationals website, he has a career ERA of 3.71 — with 124 wins and 97 losses.