‘Turn yourself in:’ US Marshals seek YouTube rapper Kevin Tenner, wanted for shooting

MILWAUKEE -- U.S. Marshals say 31-year-old Kevin Tenner of Milwaukee is wanted for first degree reckless injury. According to investigators, rejection from a romantic relationship nearly turned deadly for the victim.

“He has multiple arrests for drugs and firearms in his past,” said the U.S. Marshal on the case.

He said Tenner is no stranger to weapons.

“Last year, he had a romantic interest in a female. She did not return those interests,” the agent said.

Tenner is known for his lyrics, according the agent assigned to his case. Tenner is a YouTube rapper known by his nickname, "Fat Pooh."

“He’s pretty dangerous. I mean, he goes up to someone he was involved with…the relationship didn’t work out the way he wanted to, so he shot at the person,” the US. Marshal explained.

Last September, the victim was being picked up at her home near 9th and Center when Tenner drove by the vehicle the victim was getting into -- and opened fire.

“One day, him and another unidentified suspect were in her neighborhood. They saw her get into a car with two other males and fired shots at the car -- striking two of the occupants,” the agent said

A spray of bullets was heard by witnesses.

Tenner is described as standing 5'10" tall and weighing 250 pounds. He has a scar on his forehead. At the time of the incident, he had two gold teeth in the front.

U.S. Marshals are asking the public report any information on his whereabouts. Tenner is considered a threat to the public. There is an active warrant for his arrest.

“Turn yourself in. Make it easy. You are in enough trouble as it is. Don’t make it harder,” the agent said.

Call 414-297-3707 if you have any tips that could help U.S. Marshals.