Wisconsin pilot crashes plane into Lake Huron

MACKINAC COUNTY — A Wisconsin pilot crashed a plane into a Michigan Lake on Friday, Aug. 31.

According to the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 9:45 p.m., the plane crashed in Lake Huron — that’s in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

We’re told the plane took off from the Mackinac County Airport shortly before and was heading to Mackinac Island.

Residents reported seeing the plane flying low and then they heard the impact.

Crews are still searching for the man. He was the only one on board at the time. His identity is not being released at this time.

The case remains under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).