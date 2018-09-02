Harley-Davidson officials change end of parade route, ask people to avoid Veterans Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Harley-Davidson announced a change to the big parade route hours away from take-off. On Sunday, Sept. 2, officials tell FOX6 that due to heavy rains Saturday night and over the past week, Veterans Park is closed to the public.

Parade riders may park, pick up their HOG 35th anniversary pins and access limited food and beverage services as well as restrooms at Veteran’s Park from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Parade riders may continue north on Lincoln Memorial Dr. and bypass Veterans Park at the end of the route.

All other activities at Veterans park will not be available due to the conditions of the grounds.

Harley-Davidson officials encourage everyone to check out the seven local dealerships, H-D Museum, Whitnall Park Beer Garden & South Shore Terrace for 115th activities.

FOX6 News will bring you the entire parade live beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday -- on-air and online at FOX6Now.com.

The parade kicks off at 1 p.m. at 45th Street and Wisconsin Avenue, continues east through downtown Milwaukee.