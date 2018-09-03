‘It’s a mess:’ Soaking rain prolongs cleanup from Harley-Davidson 115th anniversary

MILWAUKEE — All good things must come to an end — including Harley-Davidson‘s 115th anniversary celebration.

As the bikes rolled out, the fog rolled in.

“Once you get in here, it’s a mess,” said Sterling Bacon with Mighty Loud Entertainment.

Veterans Park on Monday, Sept. 3 looked more like a mud pit than a centerpiece of H-D’s big party.

“We’re having to tow almost every vehicle off the property. We’re even having to tow the tow trucks off the property,” said Bacon.

Mother Nature pronged cleanup efforts throughout the city.

“It’s like quicksand. You’ll lose your shoes in it. There are places where the mud is shin deep,” said Bacon.

Rhett “Rotten” Giordano was preparing to move on — to other cities on his tour.

“Our famous saying around here is ‘watch your teeth,'” said Giordano.

His team would spend close to 12 hours disassembling the Wall of Death.

“A lot of people see the fun part of riding, but at the end of the day it’s a job, and it takes a skilled construction worker to get this stuff down,” said Giordano.

The barrel-shaped wooden cylinder is made up of 20 walls, each weighting 400 to 500 pounds.

“A lot of might. A lot of muscle, and of course, we use a whole lot of heart,” said Giordano.

And while it may have been coming down, it won’t be gone for too long.

“It becomes somewhat of a melting pot and a place for people to gather. We’ll be back for the 120th anniversary,” said Giordano.

A spokesperson for Milwaukee County Parks told FOX6 Harley-Davidson is responsible for restoring Veterans Park to its original state, including repairing turf damage — at the company’s cost.