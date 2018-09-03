Amber Alert: Search is on for missing 3-year-old girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 3-year-old girl. Phoenix Dickens hasn't been seen since early Monday morning, Sept. 3 near 62nd and Stark. An Amber Alert has been issued for Phoenix Dickens.

According to police, she's described as standing 2’4” with long black hair pulled into a pony tail and was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt with purple and pink checkered pants.

Police say Dickens was initially placed in a red minivan and was then moved to a different vehicle, possibly a dark blue or black car. The red minivan was last seen near that area of 62nd and Stark with two male suspects.

The first suspect is described as male, black, 30-33 years of age, 6'2"-6'3" feet tall with a thin build, wearing a light over dark Jordan hoodie.

The second suspect is described as male, black, 5'7" and 150 pounds, slim build, short hair, dark beard, last seen wearing a V-neck t-shirt.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, please call MPD – Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.