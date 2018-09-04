Controlled chaos: Sun Prairie quintuplets start kindergarten

SUN PRAIRIE — It just got a whole lot quieter at one household in Sun Prairie!

While children across the state headed back to class for the new school year Tuesday, Sept. 4, Frank and Cassie Vanderwall sent their quintuplets off to kindergarten.

The quintuplets’ parents said the key to controlled chaos is preparation and practice. Kali, Theo, Ellie, Lily and Bella picked out their clothes for school Monday night and each had a kid-friendly task before school Tuesday. One child filled glasses of water while another set the table.

They also did a practice run in order to be prepared for Tuesday and a 6 a.m. wakeup call.

The quintuplets’ mom told WKOW-TV it’s also important to be flexible and remain calm.