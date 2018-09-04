‘That’s what he lives off of:’ Crooks caught on cameras stealing tip jar with $12 from hot dog vendor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- When they thought no one was looking, two crooks tried to rip off a hot dog vendor in Milwaukee, but they were caught in the act.

We're told the vendor in this case is out on the corner near 51st and Lisbon daily, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. The whole thing was captured by multiple cameras.

Here's a tip: It's a bad idea to steal, especially when everyone is watching.

"There are cameras on everyone everywhere nowadays. The guy was so suave about it," said Daniel Wilhelm, VP of Lisbon Storm, Screen and Door.

On Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 4, Wilhelm's security cameras picked up the "blink and you'll miss it" moment. Someone was stealing from the unattended corner hot dog vendor.

"He just came, kind of grabbed it and his buddy opened the car door. Jumped in the car door and they were gone in two seconds," said Wilhelm.

The seemingly stealthy crooks were only after the vendor's tip jar. The crime was also noticed by a driver, who captured their getaway with her cellphone.

"They should at least pay the tip money back and give him a few extra bucks. Do the decent thing," said Wilhelm.

The vendor didn't want to stick around and talk with FOX6 News about the crime on Tuesday, but Wilhelm said there was at least $12 in the tip jar. It might not seem like a lot, but Wilhelm said the vendor relishes every dollar.

"A couple of bucks to him is -- that's what he lives off of," said Wilhelm.

FOX6 News reached out to Milwaukee police to see whether a police report was filed. They said the incident hasn't been reported.