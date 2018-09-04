× ‘The deadliest since we started tracking in 2010:’ 12 drownings in Great Lakes over Labor Day weekend

KENOSHA — There were 12 drownings in the Great Lakes over the Labor Day holiday weekend, including three in Lake Michigan, according to statistics provided by the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project.

Details on the three deaths in Lake Michigan are as follows:

8/31/2018 – CHICAGO – Fallen in – Jane Doe, F-25. Early Friday morning a 25-year-old woman fell into Lake Michigan in the 3900-block of South Lake Shore Drive at about 2:01 a.m. Divers pulled the woman out of the water and she was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. 8/31/2018 – CHICAGO – Fallen in and/or Swimming – John Doe, M-30, A man was pulled from Lake Michigan Friday night at the 59th Street Harbor on the South Side about 8:45 p.m., in the 5900 block of South Lake Shore Drive; He had apparently fallen from “Dock C”, located behind the Museum of Science and Industry. Someone had attempted to throw a lifesaver to the man, but he went under, Chicago police said. Paramedics began CPR on the man and took him to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died. 8/31/2018 – KENOSHA – Died 09/02/20108 – Jane Doe, F-60s, Woman – A woman in her 60s was rescued from Lake Michigan Friday night near the Kenosha Yacht Club. The woman was seen floating face down in the lake at about 8:40 p.m. Rescue crews recovered her from the water, and paramedics were seen on shore performing CPR. According to the Kenosha Police, the woman survived but was still hospitalized Saturday, condition unknown. Police said they are still investigating how the woman came to be in the water, but said reports that she had been in an empty kayak that had been found floating in the area Thursday were inaccurate.

The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project called it the “deadliest Labor Day weekend since they starting tracking these statistics in 2010.”

Overall, since 2010, there have been 714 Great Lakes drownings:

74 drownings in 2010

87 in 2011

99 in 2012

67 in 2013

54 in 2014

55 in 2015

99 in 2016

88 in 2017

91 to date in 2018

To date in 2018 by lake:

31 in Lake Michigan

Six in Lake Superior

Seven in Lake Huron

31 in Lake Erie

16 in Lake Ontario

They also noted that “people on social media abusing the stigma of drowning and attacking the victims and their family members,” blaming the victim, parents/caregivers, or blaming this on “Darwinism.”

Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project officials said “I didn’t know” is the number one thing they hear from family and friends of victims after these tragic events — and they noted that water safety isn’t common sense.