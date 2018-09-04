× UWM soccer team members welcome Hartford University School students back to class

MILWAUKEE — Some students in Milwaukee got a special welcome back to school on Tuesday, Sept. 4.

The new school year got off to a roaring start as members of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee soccer teams welcomed students at Hartford University School.

The UWM Panther athletes didn’t have to go far, as the K-8 school is right in the middle of campus.

This event will be just one of many that UWM does in collaboration with the school this semester.