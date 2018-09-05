140 grams of fentanyl, heroin recovered, 4 arrested in months-long drug investigation in Kenosha

KENOSHA — Four men were arrested and approximately 140 grams worth of fentanyl and heroin were recovered when Kenosha County sheriff’s deputies executed a “no knock” search warrant at a suspected drug house near 45th Street and 30th Avenue in Kenosha.

Members of the “Kenosha Drug Operations Group” on Tuesday, Sept. 4 around 11:30 a.m. were conducting surveillance on the home amid an active, months-long investigation into three people living there, who were suspected of selling illegal narcotics out of the home and in the area. During the surveillance efforts, two of the suspects, Cory Piehl, 28, and Willie Jones Jr., 21 were seen exiting the home and driving away in a vehicle. A traffic stop was conducted and they were arrested without incident.

Investigators soon learned the location of the third suspect, Zachary Moore, 26, who was also arrested without incident.

Then, the “no knock” search warrant was executed at the home, with assistance from Kenosha Police Department Gang Unit members. Inside, investigators found approximately 45.1 grams of fentanyl and 21.6 grams of heroin, along with items related to drug activity and deliveries.

After the three suspects were interviewed, investigators learned of a possible large delivery of drugs to Kenosha from Chicago later that evening — to be made at the home. Surveillance was established, and the driver of the suspect vehicle, Dwayne Jones, 28, of Chicago was arrested. Approximately 73.3 grams of fentanyl and heroin were located with Jones.