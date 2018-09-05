Carroll University renames dining hall after beloved 92-year-old cafeteria worker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA -- Gert Ullsperger is known as Carroll University's unofficial grandmother. The 92-year-old cafeteria worker was honored on Wednesday, Sept. 5 for more than five decades of service.

"There's no one like Gert. She's a one-in-a-million person," said Karen Hollis, director of retail dining services.

Popular doesn't begin to describe Gert Ullsperger's reputation on campus.

"It's almost like when you go to someone's house to visit and people are like 'hey come on in, have something to eat.' That's how Gerty is," said Kim Bettinger, breakfast line chef.

On Wednesday, Ullsperger took a break from her post to receive some well-deserved praise.

"She touches the hearts of many people," said Carroll University President Cindy Gnadinger.

In 1964, Ullsperger picked up a shift at Carroll's cafeteria.

"I was called in for one day, and look it -- 55 years later," Ullsperger said.

Seven college presidents later, she's about to go down in university history.

"When I heard they were naming this after her, too sweet," said Bettinger.

The most popular person on campus has made such an impression.

"She always greets you with a smile and makes sure you're having a good day," said Gabriel Mundo, student.

"She has brought so much to this school just by being who she is," said Zach Schmidt, junior.

The place she's worked more than half her life, will permanently be her name.

"A big thank you to all of you and welcome to my dining room," said Ullsperger.

Not only was the cafeteria named after Ullsperger, the university's snack bar has been renamed "Gert's Grab 'N Go."