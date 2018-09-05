New full-service grocery store coming to downtown Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A new full-service grocery store is coming to downtown Milwaukee. Madison-based Maurer’s Foods announced that Urban Market will open on the ground floor of Northwestern Mutual’s new 7SEVENTY7 apartment tower early next year.

The 10,500-square-foot supermarket will be Maurer’s first location in metro Milwaukee. It plans to offer a full grocery selection, with fresh produce, a wide selection of meats and seafood, an in-house bakery, a fresh deli and sushi bar, a large dairy and cheese assortment, frozen foods and other snacks and

staples.

Urban Market will also feature chef-prepared meals, including grab-and-go and ready-to-heat options.

The store will have in-store and outside patio seating, plentiful and convenient free parking, catering services and online ordering for pick-up and delivery.

The 7SEVENTY7 store will be modeled after the company’s Fresh Madison Market store near the University of Wisconsin campus. It is scheduled to open in early 2019.