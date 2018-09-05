Oceans of Fun announces new partnership with nonprofit ‘Ocean Connections’

MILWAUKEE — Rainy weather soaked southeast Wisconsin on Wednesday, Sept 5 but that didn’t stop the animals at Oceans of Fun from coming out to play.

During our play date, Oceans of Fun President Shelley Ballmann introduced “Ocean Connections,” a nonprofit organization helping provide forever homes to rescued seals and sea lions.

Since 2015, over 7,000 sea lion pups have been found along the California coast starving, dehydrated and alone. Nonprofits, like Ocean Connections, help ensure the animals get the care they need to prosper.

Ocean Connections is hosting an event to support their cause. “Meals for Seals” will feature food, entertainment and giveaways — as well as donation and sponsorship opportunities.

Meals for Seals takes place on Wednesday, Oct. 3 at the Highland House located oat 12741 North Port Washington Road in Mequon.

