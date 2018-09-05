× State officials: Talk with grandparents about latest scams, protecting themselves from fraudsters

MADISON — If you are checking in with Grandma and Grandpa this weekend to wish them a happy Grandparents Day, take some time to talk with them about some of the latest scams and ways to stay protected from fraudsters.

Some of the common scams targeting seniors include:

Grandparent scams (or “family emergency” scams) – a scammer falsely claims that a family member is in trouble and requests money. The scammers often claim to be the grandchild in need of help.

Tech support scams – a “computer technician” says you have a computer virus that they can repair for payment and remote access to your computer.

Timeshare resale fraud – someone claims that they have a buyer for your timeshare. After signing a phony “sales contract,” the victim is continuously asked for payments for document fees and other expenses.

IRS/U.S. Treasury scams – a fake “federal agent” claims you owe back taxes and demands immediate payment.

Medical alert/equipment fraud – scammers place robocalls to potential victims pitching “free” medical equipment and personal emergency alert systems. The items are often of questionable quality and are tied to recurring fees.

An ideal way to start a conversion with older relatives is by sharing a copy of a new senior scams bookmark, available by contacting DATCP’s Consumer Protection Hotline (800-422-7128 or datcphotline@wi.gov). The bookmark provides a quick look at the main scam operations that target seniors and offers simple tips to spot fraud.

For a more thorough resource, consider sharing a copy of DATCP’s Senior Guide. This free booklet helps seniors navigate tricky consumer issues and provides a detailed look at a wide range of scams and identity theft risks. The Senior Guide is available on the DATCP website or can be ordered by contacting the Consumer Protection Hotline.

Finally, sign your relatives up to receive DATCP’s Consumer Alerts by email or text message. This will give them immediate notice of warnings from the agency regarding the latest scams circulating in Wisconsin.

For more information about fraudulent activities targeting older citizens, visit the Consumer Protection Bureau at datcp.wi.gov or contact the Consumer Protection Hotline.