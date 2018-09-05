‘There’s no reason for this:’ Family ‘furious’ after murder suspect released 6 days before his trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee father said he's furious the man accused of killing his son is out of jail -- a man who was being held on $100,000 bond until some unusual circumstances led to his release.

Michael Spears, 42, was arrested after an hours-long standoff in January. He was set to stand trial on Monday, Sept. 10. That's been put on hold, and the victim's family is very upset.

"This is my son Kole," said James Jopek.

There hasn't been a day of peace for James Jopek in eight months. He's been haunted by his son's death.

"This is how I get to say 'hello' to him and 'goodbye' and 'goodnight' and 'I love you.' Every time I close my eyes, that's all I see -- is him," said Jopek.

Kole Jopek, 18, was shot and killed on Jan. 25, days before his 19th birthday, after investigators say there was a drug deal inside a home near 44th and Garfield. On Jan. 30, Spears was arrested after a standoff on Milwaukee's north side. He was charged with reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Days before his trial was set to begin, it was put on hold. The court ordered Spears released from custody on a signature bond.

"There is no reason for this," said Jopek.

Court records show Spears has congestive heart failure and hasn't been present at hearings because of his condition. Records indicate he "is not expected to live."

"I am just furious with the justice system of Wisconsin," said Jopek.

Conditions of Spears' release include electronic monitoring and a 24-hour curfew, with release for doctor and hospital visits.

The Milwaukee County chief judge said this is a highly unusual case, based on extraordinary circumstances. Kole Jopek's father said he wants justice.

"I want him to get what he deserves," said Jopek.

FOX6 reached out to Spears' attorney, who said he could not release any information. A status conference has been set for Sept. 26.