× Nearly 558K Wisconsin families filed for the $100-per-child tax rebate

MADISON — The office of Gov. Scott Walker announced on Thursday, Sept. 6 that nearly 558,000 eligible Wisconsin families filed for the $100-per-child tax rebate between May 15 and July 2.

The $100 rebate was for sales and use tax paid on purchases made for raising a dependent child in 2017. Those eligible could claim $100 for each qualified child. A total of $94,233,300 was returned to taxpayers in claims for 942,333 children.

Gov. Walker issued this statement in a news release:

“Surplus dollars belong to the taxpayers, so it was only fitting to return those dollars through a child tax rebate and our Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday. We look forward to continue working to save taxpayer dollars and build on the more than $8 billion in cumulative tax relief enacted since taking office.”

Both the Wisconsin Child Sales Tax Rebate and the Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday were adopted due to a state budget surplus of almost $400 million at the end of the previous state fiscal year.