Racine drug bust uncovers thousands in heroin, crack cocaine

RACINE COUNTY — Thousands of dollars worth of illegal drugs are off the streets thanks to officials with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says information led them to the home of 42-year-old Paris Davis, who’s allegedly involved in selling heroin and crack cocaine.

On Thursday morning, Sept 6 agents from the Racine County Metro Drug Unit, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T and K-9 officer executed a search warrant at Davis’ home near North Wisconsin and Hamilton Streets.

Located during the search was 11.6 grams of heroin (street value of approx. $1,740.00), 56 grams of crack cocaine (street value of approx. $2,600.00), 3.6 grams of cocaine (street value of approx. $360.00), two digital scales, packing materials, two Quest cards, a cellphone and cash totaling $2,406.00.

According to the sheriff’s office, Davis was previously incarcerated in prison for delivery of dangerous drugs in Illinois, and also has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 1992 in Illinois — including drugs, weapons and assault charges.

The sheriff’s office says there was also a 17-year-old pregnant female residing in the residence. The Racine County Human Services Department (HSD) was contacted under the Drug-Endangered Children protocol.

Davis is facing the following charges:

Possession of cocaine with intent to deliver

Possession of heroin with intent to deliver

Repeat drug offender

Keeper of a drug place

Three counts of delivery of heroin

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Child neglect