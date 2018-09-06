‘Show respect:’ Ahead of NFL season opener, Gov. Walker weighs in on anthem protests

MADISON — Governor Scott Walker on Thursday, Sept. 6, ahead of the NFL season opener Thursday night, took to Twitter to weigh in on the national anthem protests, and to encourage players to “show respect.”

Governor Walker posted this series of tweets:

Tony Evers’ running mate says “Take a knee.” Does Evers share that belief or does he believe that everyone should STAND UP for the national anthem out of respect for our Veterans and service members? pic.twitter.com/0zT9X4tO7H — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) September 6, 2018

With the NFL season opener tonight, I’m calling on all players to stand up, put their hands on their heart, and show some RESPECT to the brave men and women in uniform — it’s that simple and the least they can do! 🇺🇸 — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) September 6, 2018

And none of this staying in the locker room either. STAND UP. Be honorable. Show respect. It’s a simple ask compared to what our service members sacrifice EVERY SINGLE DAY for us. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vJG91BnLRb — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) September 6, 2018

Whether they kneel or stay in the locker room, it’s disrespectful to the flag and the men and women who fought to defend it including those who are part of Wisconsin’s National Guard. 🇺🇸 Where does Tony Evers stand on this? #StandUpTony — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) September 6, 2018

As a candidate for governor, does Tony Evers support NFL players blatantly disrespecting our flag and the Wisconsin men and women in uniform? If he wants to be the leader of our state, he owes them an answer. #StandUpTony — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) September 6, 2018

I will always support our men and women in uniform. The request is simple: stand for the American flag and the national anthem out of respect for those who risk their lives for our freedoms. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) September 6, 2018

The tweets read as follows:

Mandela Barnes responded by asking Walker “you could have served in THREE wars, why didn’t you stand up then?”

Feel free to @ me next time. Also, your president should learn the words. Also, shows you just don't get it. Also, you could have served in THREE wars, why didn't you stand up then? https://t.co/yTunbMWzmc — Mandela Barnes (@TheOtherMandela) September 6, 2018

It comes just days after an endorsement deal between Nike and Colin Kaepernick prompted a flood of debate as fans reacted to the apparel giant backing the athlete known mainly for starting a wave of protests among NFL players regarding police brutality, racial inequality and other social issues.

Some fans urged a boycott of the company’s clothes and sneakers, even burning and cutting out the signature swoosh logos.

Others said the backlash against Nike showed the polarizing debate has morphed well beyond whether NFL players should be allowed to demonstrate for social causes while the national anthem plays in stadiums before games.

The league itself weighed in Tuesday afternoon with an executive saying the social issues Kaepernick has raised are valid.

Kaepernick already had a deal with Nike that was set to expire, but it was renegotiated into a multiyear deal to make him one of the faces of Nike’s 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign.

Nike on Wednesday, Sept. 5 unveiled its first “Just Do It” ad that’ll air Thursday night during the NFL season opener. It highlights LeBron James, Serena Williams and others, and touches on the anthem controversy.

Kaepernick narrates the full spot but first physically appears midway through. As a camera pans to reveal Kaepernick’s face, a reflection of a United States flag is visible on the facade of a building behind him.

Kaepernick says: “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything.”

At the start of the ad, Kaepernick says: “If people say your dreams are crazy, if they laugh at what you think you can do, good. Stay that way, because what nonbelievers fail to understand is that calling a dream crazy is not an insult, it’s a compliment.”

The former 49ers quarterback is revealed as the narrator toward the end of the spot.

The commercial’s universal theme is about athletes pushing for bigger dreams. It features young athletes who compete amid various challenges, touching on issues of gender, disabilities and weight loss, among others.

Kaepernick says at the end: “Don’t ask if your dreams are crazy. Ask if they are crazy enough.”