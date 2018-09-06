‘Something you can’t buy anywhere else:’ Ringo Starr coming to Milwaukee, showcasing more than just music

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Ringo Starr is coming to Milwaukee on Saturday, Sept. 8 -- and he'll be showcasing more than just music! You could have the rare opportunity to meet the legend at Gallery 505 in Whitefish Bay.

Between "All You Need Is Love" and "Here Comes The Sun," Ringo Starr set aside his drumsticks for another type of art.

"Ringo started doing artwork in the '90s when he was on tour and was bored, and he was in his hotel and couldn't really roam the streets without getting mobbed, so he started playing around on his computer doing art programs," said Scott Segelbaum, The Ringo Starr Fine Art Show.

That computer-generated artwork is now on display at Gallery 505 -- one of three locations in the nation chosen for the honor.

"We've got fans flying in from all over the country right now to Milwaukee to take advantage of that opportunity," said Segelbaum.

The rock icon will perform at the BMO Harris Bradley Pavilion on Saturday -- and purchasing one of four limited-edition pieces will get you backstage to meet him.

"That's something that you can't buy anywhere else," said Segelbaum.

"It's one of those life-long journeys. I mean, whoever thought they'd meet a Beatle?" said Tome Harris, owner of Gallery 505.

Several pieces are limited to just eight copies across the universe.

"The most famous drummer of the most famous rock band in history, and there's only eight of these around. It's a family heirloom," said Segelbaum.

Free to admire through Saturday afternoon, the pieces are all signed by Starr.

"Which should be noted, Ringo does not sign autographs anymore. The only way to ever get a real Ringo autograph is through his artwork, because it goes to his charity," said Segelbaum.

Ringo's charity, The Lotus Foundation, supports projects that advance social welfare. His pieces will be on display during business hours until Saturday at 2 p.m. They range from hundreds to thousands of dollars to purchase.