South Milwaukee unveils newest MCTS bus shelter artwork

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is bringing some artwork to bus shelters. The last bus shelter art project of the year was unveiled on Thursday, Sept. 6.

The piece is titled “Rooted in Nature” and is on display at the bus stop at 10th and Milwaukee Avenue in South Milwaukee.

The artist says her piece was inspired by the natural features in South Milwaukee, including Grant Park, the beach, and Oak Creek.

It’s the seventh unique artwork on display in an MCTS shelter.