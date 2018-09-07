‘Becoming Kareem:’ Look back at the life of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at the Marcus Center

MILWAUKEE -- Kareem Abdul Jabbar, the NBA's all-time leading scorer who started his basketball career here in Milwaukee, is back in town. He'll be taking the stage Friday night, Sept. 7 at the Marcus Center. He joins Real Milwaukee with a preview of the show "Becoming Kareem."

About Becoming Kareem (website)

Live On-Stage, based on the best-selling book by the same name, is an exciting new multimedia conversation before a live audience, featuring one-on-one candid discussions about Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s storied basketball career and his reflections on the people and places that impacted his view of life.

BECOMING KAREEM will look back at the life of this extraordinary American who rose from a child of the housing projects in New York City to become an internationally known athlete, best-selling author, philanthropist, diplomat, political activist and recipient of The Presidential Medal of Freedom.



Hosted By Wisconsin Sportscaster Bill Michaels