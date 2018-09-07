Search for missing Indian Trail HS student in Lake Michigan called off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENOSHA COUNTY -- Crews called off the search for a teen missing in Lake Michigan Friday afternoon, Sept. 7. An Indian Trail High School and Academy student disappeared after playing in the water near the North Pier in Kenosha on Thursday, Sept. 6.

The lake conditions were a challenge for crews searching. They were back on the water Friday morning, scanning the lake for the missing teen who was swept away.

"The water, as you can see, is pretty high; the waves," said Harold Nimmer, who was watching crews search nearby. "They're sure giving it all they can. They have lots of rescue squads out here. I hope they find him. For the family, for closure."

The search for the 17-year-old began Thursday night. Officials received the call about 5 p.m.

The teen was part of a group of Indian Trail High School students taking pictures and playing in the water, when officials say he jumped into the lake off the North Pier.

"We've been out there a number of times for search and rescue so it's not advice to jump and swim off of the North Pier," said Ryan McNeely, div. chief for training and safety.

A helicopter and sonar technology are helping with the recovery effort. A treacherous Lake Michigan and changing conditions have been a battle.

"That's the challenge today, water conditions are super wavy, cold," said McNeely.

Ryan McNeely with the Kenosha Fire Department, says crews are racing against the clock.

"When we call it tonight, this will more than likely end our search and we'll just have to wait and see," said McNeely.

The community is hoping something turns up.

"Hopefully they will find the victim and the family can rest," Nimmer said.

Kenosha Unified School District released the following statement:

"KUSD is saddened by the possibility of the loss of one of our students. We will continue to support our students and staff during this difficult time. Counselors are available at all of our high schools and extra counseling staff are assisting at Indian Trail High School and Academy."