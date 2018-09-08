Police seek 2 women accused of stealing men’s clothing from TJ Maxx in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two women who allegedly stole items from the TJ Maxx located on Menomonee Falls. The theft happened on Thursday, Sept. 6 shortly after 4 p.m.

According to police, the two women placed men’s clothing into laundry totes and left the store without paying.

PHOTO GALLERY

Officials believe the two left the store in an older model gold Toyota Camry driven by a third suspect.

If you recognize the suspects in the attached photos you’re asked to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.