Portage man arrested for child abuse after shooting Nerf darts with needles at stepkids

PORTAGE — A 33-year-old Portage man was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 5 for two counts of physical abuse of a child after it was reported he was shooting his young kids with a Nerf gun modified with sharp needles attached to the end of the darts.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received the report of child abuse on Monday, Sept. 3 and the sheriff’s office and Columbia County Health and Human Services worked a joint investigation.

Evidence was found that the Portage stepfather was shooting Nerf darts with sharp needles sticking out of them at his step kids.

The children range in ages from 6 to 9 years old.

The investigation showed that this was occurring for some time and happened more than once.

Officials say the Nerf gun and needles were located. The stepfather was arrested and is in police custody.