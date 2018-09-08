× Waukesha Co. sheriff: Suspect in custody after fleeing scene of serious crash in Merton

WAUKESHA COUNTY — The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department tells FOX6 News one person is in custody after fleeing the scene of a serious crash in Merton. The crash happened near Hartling Road and Ridgeview Lane on Friday night, Sept. 7.

According to the sheriff’s office, one person was transported to a hospital via Flight for Life. A second person was transported by ambulance.

The suspect was later arrested at a separate location.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.