× Pluto may be a real planet after all, researchers say

Pluto may still be considered a planet. Researchers from the University of Central Florida say the qualifications for being a planet are not supported in prior research.

The International Astronomical Union defines a planet as something that “clears” its own orbit — meaning it’s “the largest gravitational force in its orbit.”

In a study published in the “Icarus” journal, researchers from UCF say this requirement was published once before in 1802, but the standard has since been disproven.

Researchers point out no planet is able to clear its orbit.

The study recommends defining a planet as something that is large enough to become “spherical in shape.”