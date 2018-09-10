Historic organ hoisted from remains of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A large crane lifted on Monday, Sept. 10 what remains of the historic organ from Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in downtown Milwaukee.

The crane hoisted the organ out of the tattered structure shortly before 9 a.m. The floorboard for the instrument was lifted out of the building around 11 a.m.

The 140-year-old building went up in flames on May 15. The circumstances surrounding the fire are still under investigation.

On Sunday, Sept. 9, members of the Trinity congregation held a potluck block party as a way of thanking those who have supported the rebuilding of the church. The sound of church bells ringing filled the air as church members gathered alongside Trinity Lutheran.

