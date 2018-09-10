× Now hiring: DICK’S Sporting Goods needs 55 people to fill full-time & part-time positions

GREENDALE — DICK’S Sporting Goods announced on Monday, Sept. 10 that it is now hiring for its new DICK’S Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy store opening soon in Greendale.

DICK’S is looking for applicants, passionate about sports and golf, to join the team at the upcoming Southridge Mall location. The retailer expects to hire 55 full-time and part-time associate positions for this new location, as well as approximately 25 temporary positions.

The new store is expected to open in October 2018 and will feature athletic, golf and outdoor apparel and footwear and the latest gear for team sports and fitness.

A news release says “associates will benefit from competitive pay, store discounts and the opportunity to work with the best sports and outdoor brands.”

Visit dickssportinggoods.jobs to learn more about joining the DICK’S Sporting Goods team.