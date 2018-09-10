Sanura, 15-year-old African lion, euthanized at the Milwaukee Zoo

MILWAUKEE — Zoo officials from the Milwaukee County Zoo say their 15-year-old female African lion has died.

The Milwaukee County Zoo says the lion, named Sanura, has humanely euthanized Friday, Sept. 7.

Officials say in recent years, Sanura was experiencing several chronic health issues that the animal care staff was able to manage. But more recently, Sanura began to show signs of decline due to these issues, and the staff could no longer sufficiently manage them while still offering her an optimal quality of life.

The decision was made to humanely euthanize her. Her keepers remained with her throughout the entire process – even giving her a favorite snack of chunk meat and Redi Whip the night before, and the morning of the procedure.

Sanura was born July 8, 2003 at the Indianapolis Zoo, and arrived at the Milwaukee County Zoo in 2005. While at our Zoo, she lived with her mate, male lion, Themba, and in 2011 gave birth to a litter of three cubs.