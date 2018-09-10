See all the glitz and glam of the fashion world during the 4th annual Milwaukee Fashion Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Models and designers will showcase their creative talents as they hit the runway as part of the 4th annual Milwaukee Fashion Week at the Patowatomi Hotel & Casino.

About Milwaukee Fashion Week (website)

Milwaukee Fashion Week was founded by local Fashion Industry Professionals with three missions in mind:

To provide an oppor tunity for Fashion Industry Professionals to showcase their creative talents;

To p romote networking between Fashion Industry Professionals with retail buyers, marketing and public relations ;

And to partner with local Charities to create awareness and encourage community involvement.

Who we are

Milwaukee Fashion Week Board was established in November 2014 when they saw the need to showcase local fashion designers, models, and stylists. MFW also believes giving back to the community and will always be a priority. Proceeds from each event will benefit a local charity.

Collectively, our past work involves successful programs, events, and images within the fashion and arts, including:

Inaugural Milwaukee Fashion Week in September 2015.

Fashion 360 Expo.

Nationally recognized photography that has reached media outlets such as CNN, USA Today, MSN News, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, CBS 58, WISN 12 News, TMJ4, Fox 6 News, and more.

And more!