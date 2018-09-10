MILWAUKEE -- They call themselves the "Jewelry Girls" and together they've been putting on sales for years. Their work adds a little sparkle the lives of their customers at the St. Ann Center Vintage Jewelry Sale.
The ‘Jewelry Girls’ add sparkle to customers’ lives
-
‘Little pieces of love:’ Volunteers for St. Ann Center collect donated jewelry, sell it
-
September 5
-
September 10
-
‘Wish I could do more:’ Donations collected in Milwaukee for refugees of political crisis in Cameroon
-
July 8
-
-
Largest bead show in the world: The Bead and Button Show is going on in downtown Milwaukee
-
Pandora’s hit jewelry product is now its biggest problem
-
Chipotle testing new bacon items to lure back customers
-
US Supreme Court: Online shoppers can be forced to pay sales tax
-
Jeweler warns of scam where man says he needs cash to feed his kids in exchange for fake gold
-
-
Woman accused of throwing 4-year-old girl off Florida bridge, killing her
-
Food, drink, music: Milwaukee’s most art-filled outdoor festival returns to the lakefront
-
Learn how to grow, take care of your plants at Minor’s Garden Center with their free summer classes