MILWAUKEE -- Do your kids love digging for worms -- or maybe you love spotting a monarch? If so, then you need to check out Wehr Nature Center's Bug Day this weekend where Tony Gustin, the bug whisperer himself is the main event.
About Wehr Nature Center’s Bug Day Celebration (website)
Explore the wonderful world of invertebrates at Wehr Nature Center’s Bug Day celebration! Show, Tell, and Touch displays will include live invertebrates found throughout Wisconsin and across the globe.
Invertebrates are overlooked and under-appreciated but, they are essential pollinators, decomposers, food for critters (and people), and so much more. Learn how insects help us and how you can help the insects at Bug Day 2018.
Highlights include:
-
Live Insect Zoo featuring beetles, roaches, and critters from around the world (petting permitted)
-
1:30 pm – Join the “Bug Whisperer” for his high energy show “Who Wants to be an Entomologist?”
-
Eat Bugs at Chef Emily’s Creepy Crawly Cuisine
-
Bug Discovery Walk–dip, dig, and swoop for insects
-
Butterflies–See one of the largest butterfly collections in Wisconsin
-
Dress like a bug in special kid sized bug costumes
-
Visit “Larva Land”, a special pre-school area for the littlest bug fans
-
Meet a real Entomologist, and get buggy questions answered
-
See Art for Kids. Kids like art too. Spruce up their room with whimsical and inspiring art