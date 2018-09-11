MILWAUKEE -- Do your kids love digging for worms -- or maybe you love spotting a monarch? If so, then you need to check out Wehr Nature Center's Bug Day this weekend where Tony Gustin, the bug whisperer himself is the main event.

About Wehr Nature Center’s Bug Day Celebration (website)

Explore the wonderful world of invertebrates at Wehr Nature Center’s Bug Day celebration! Show, Tell, and Touch displays will include live invertebrates found throughout Wisconsin and across the globe.

Invertebrates are overlooked and under-appreciated but, they are essential pollinators, decomposers, food for critters (and people), and so much more. Learn how insects help us and how you can help the insects at Bug Day 2018.

Highlights include: