Have you heard? ‘Boo at the Zoo’ is now a paid-ticketed event at Milwaukee County Zoo

MILWAUKEE — The “Boo at the Zoo” event at the Milwaukee County Zoo is one of those popular events that draws kids of all ages. But there is a change for 2018.

According to the Zoo website, this is now a paid-ticketed event. Boo at the Zoo ticket prices for Zoo Pass and Platypus Circle members are: $8.25 for adults and $6.25 for children. Parking is included. This is a discounted rate (saving $2 per ticket). Tickets will go on sale on Monday, Sept. 17.

Visitors who take in “Boo at the Zoo’ will get to travel through the haystack maze, take a ride on the “Raven’s Rail” train and enjoy hundreds of carved pumpkins.