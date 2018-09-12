× Coach McCarthy may share new information on Aaron Rodgers’ knee

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy may share on Wednesday, Sept. 12 more information on the extent of Aaron Rodgers’ knee injury. It is unclear whether Rodgers will play when the Packers take on the Vikings on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Rodgers left in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears on a cart after slipping to the turf during a sack and reaching back for the back of his left leg. Rodgers had ACL surgery on his left knee in college.

Rodgers was cleared to return at halftime and came back out for the Packers’ first series of the third quarter.

Rodgers underwent testing on Monday — and he indicated he was planning to play against the Vikings.

