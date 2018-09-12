Man who led deputy on pursuit with infant, 16-year-old passengers sentenced to jail

WAUKESHA COUNTY — A Milwaukee man accused of leading a sheriff’s deputy on a pursuit on I-94, reaching speeds “well above 100 miles-per-hour” with passengers, a 16-year-old girl and an infant, has been sentenced.

Edwin Sosa-Santos, 19, in June pleaded no contest to one count of vehicle operator flee/elude officer. Two other charges were dismissed as a result of the plea deal.

In court on Wednesday, Sept. 12, Sosa-Santos was sentenced to serve 300 days in jail with Huber release. He was ordered to report by 5 p.m. on Sept. 12, and received credit for five days. Additionally, his license was revoked for six months.

According to a criminal complaint, a Waukesha County sheriff’s deputy was on patrol around 2 a.m. on Dec. 23, 2017 on I-94 near Sunnyslope when the deputy spotted a vehicle traveling at 72 miles-per-hour in a 55 miles-per-hour zone. As the deputy pulled the squad out of a turnaround, the suspect vehicle merged into the third traffic lane and accelerated — passing a semi at “well above 100 miles-per-hour.”

On the off-ramp to Moorland Road, the complaint indicates the suspect vehicle passed another vehicle, nearly forcing it off the roadway.

On Moorland, the suspect vehicle was observed to have been traveling at speeds “well above the posted 35 miles-per-hour” limit. The suspect vehicle nearly struck a second vehicle near Brookfield Square Mall — with the deputy following, with lights and sirens activated, before continuing on Moorland.

The suspect turned onto Bluemound, and at this point, it appeared the driver lost control of the vehicle, spinning sideways and coming to rest against the shoulder. As the deputy turned the corner, the suspect accelerated again — heading through the parking lot of the BP gas station known as The Corner Market on Bluemound. The vehicle continued through the alley between the gas station and a strip mall, negotiating a curve around fuel pumps, eventually coming to a stop.

A high-risk traffic stop was initiated, and the driver was removed from his vehicle. He was identified as Edwin Sosa-Santos. He had a 16-year-old passenger, and an infant child in his vehicle.

According to the complaint, Sosa-Santos told investigators he and the 16-year-old girl were en route to pick up the vehicle’s owner from work. He said he saw the deputy’s squad, on I-94, and believed there was a municipal warrant out for him — so he fled. He said the reason he stopped was because he recalled there was an infant in the vehicle, and he “figured he would be arrested with or without a warrant at this point.”

As it turned out, Sosa-Santos didn’t have a warrant out for his arrest at the time of the incident.