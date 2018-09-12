× Milwaukee County gets $2M grant to repair, reopen Ravine Road Bridge

MILWAUKEE — The Ravine Road Bridge in Lake Park is on its way to being repaired. That is according to a news release issued by the office of Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele on Wednesday, Sept. 12.

The Ravine Road Bridge connects the northern and southern halves of Lake Park for pedestrians and cyclists. Now, the Wisconsin Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant is providing $2 million in federal funds to repair and reopen the bridge. Completing the bridge project will also enable reopening of the road below the bridge, which connects Lincoln Memorial Drive with Lake Drive.

The Ravine Road Bridge, designed by Milwaukee architecture firm Ferry and Clas, was constructed in 1906 to span one of the several large ravines in Lake Park. It has been closed since 2014 after a semi got stuck trying to drive through it.

In 2017, Milwaukee County also committed $500,000 toward an expected $2.5 million budget for the project. The TAP grant will ensure full funding of the project.

Milwaukee County received two additional TAP grants to benefit Oak Leaf Trail, including $120,000 for relocation of the trail along the Little Menomonee River Parkway and $96,160 for trail reconstruction at Greenfield Park.