‘Growing and investing:’ Gov. Walker tours Metro Market in Milwaukee; thanks Kroger, Roundy’s

MILWAUKEE — Governor Scott Walker on Thursday, Sept. 13 joined leaders from Roundy’s Supermarkets, a subsidiary of the Kroger Company, and the Wisconsin Grocers Association at Metro Market in Milwaukee to highlight the company’s 12,600 Wisconsin employees and its more than $300 million investment in its 106 in-state stores.

“Wisconsin’s unemployment rate has been below 3% for the last six consecutive months—a state record—because of employers like Kroger and Roundy’s who are committed to growing and investing in our state,” said Governor Walker. “We thank Roundy’s and Kroger for their commitment to Wisconsin workers, families, and our state.”

Roundy’s was founded in Milwaukee in 1872, and its Wisconsin-based stores include Metro Market and Pick ‘n Save.

In December 2016, Kroger pledged to invest more than $300 million into the company’s Wisconsin stores by 2018 including infrastructure, machinery, and technology updates.