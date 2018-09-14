× Husband of UW-Whitewater chancellor accused of sexual harassment, banned from campus

WHITEWATER — The husband of the chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has been restricted from attending any events at the school in the wake of sexual harassment allegations against him. That is according to an email from Chancellor Beverly Kopper to the campus community.

Kopper said the harassment allegations were made against the Associate to the Chancellor, Pete Hill, her husband. A UW System investigation was conducted and determined the allegations had merit. Kopper said as a result, the UW System ended Hill’s unpaid appointment — and issued the restrictions against Hill.

Kopper said in a statement to the campus community, “I supported this decision and put it into effect immediately.”

Kopper’s complete statement reads as follows:

“Dear Campus Colleagues, “I want to share with you a difficult situation for me personally and professionally. The UW System completed, and has now released an independent investigation into sexual harassment allegations made against the Associate of the Chancellor, Pete Hill, who is my husband. Although we typically do not discuss personnel issues publicly, I feel it is important to make this one exception and I have the UW System’s permission to do so. “I fully supported and cooperated with UW System’s investigation. It was determined that the allegations had merit. UW System has ended my husband’s unpaid appointment as Associate to the Chancellor and restrict him from attending UW-Whitewater events. I supported this decision and put it into effect immediately. “As Chancellor, my top priority has always been and will continue to be ensuring that UW-Whitewater is a welcoming campus for all and that students, faculty and staff have a positive and safe environment in which to learn, live and work. “As you can imagine, this is a challenging and unique set of circumstances for me as a wife, as a woman, and as your Chancellor. As your Chancellor, I have worked diligently to ensure each of you has the supportive environment you need and deserve in which to do your amazing work. “I remain deeply committed to serving you and continuing the work of our University to provide our students with an education that is truly transformational and to make a difference in our communities, the state, nation and the world.”