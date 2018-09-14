× Tickets for Brewers On Deck 2019 now on sale, event set for Jan. 27

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers announced Friday, Sept. 14 that tickets for Brewers On Deck 2019 are now on sale. Set to take place on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Wisconsin Center, Brewers On Deck is the winter fan festival that bridges the gap between the Wisconsin winter and Spring Training.

In 2019, Brewers On Deck will be expanded to encompass a large kids’ area on the main floor of the Wisconsin Center District. Young Brewers fans will have even more opportunities to meet their favorite players, play games and get excited for the season.

According to a press release, fans can also purchase tickets for a special event called “Breakfast with the Brewers.” Fans who purchase this unique ticket package will have an opportunity to eat breakfast with Brewers players, coaches and alumni prior to the start of Brewers On Deck. Each table will include at least one player, coach, personality or alumnus. Attendees will receive a ticket to the main Brewers On Deck event, plus a special autographed and engraved bat as well as a photo with the player/coach/alumnus who dines at their table. This opportunity will only be available to a small number of fans (priced at $175, available in advance only) and will go on sale as an add-on option when fans purchase their Brewers On Deck advance tickets.

Advance tickets for Brewers On Deck are $17 for adults and $12 for children 14 and under. Tickets on the day of the event are $22 for adults and $17 for children 14 and under. A portion of the proceeds from Brewers On Deck and Breakfast with the Brewers will benefit Brewers Community Foundation.

Tickets for Brewers On Deck may be purchased at Brewers.com/ondeck, by calling 414-902-4000, and at the Miller Park Box Office.

Fans who purchase a ticket before Dec. 1 will receive a voucher for a ticket to a select 2019 Brewers home game.

Brewers On Deck will feature a number of activities for the entire family. Autographs and photos from Brewers players, coaches and alumni, interactive games, Q&A sessions and game shows with Brewers players, coaches and broadcasters, vendor booths with baseball memorabilia, the Brewers Community Foundation Treasure Hunt and live auction, as well as many other activities will all be a part of Brewers On Deck.