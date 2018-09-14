× ‘We’re back:’ Boston Store’s website is up and running, ready for shoppers

MILWAUKEE — Boston Store’s website says the company is back — at least online.

The website says, “We’re back & we’re here to stay!” The site goes on to say, “Our goal is to become your favorite retailer by offering better products and lower payments.”

Last week, FOX6 News confirmed “CSC Generation Holdings” signed a deal, giving it the rights to Bon-Ton and its subsidiary department store chains, including Boston Store, Bergner’s, Carson’s, Elder Beerman, Herberger’s and Younkers.

CSC officials said the new Bon-Ton will emphasize the online shopping experience, but they are in advanced discussions with landlords about reopening stores in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Those locations would likely be staffed by former Bon-Ton employees.