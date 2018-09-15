‘It’s a lifeline:’ Briggs & Al’s Run & Walk raises nearly $1M for Children’s Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Putting the fun in fundraiser! More than 12,000 people took part in the annual Briggs & Al's Run & Walk on Saturday, Sept. 15.

"The atmosphere is very electric," said Jack Senefled, whose son is being treated by Children's Hospital.

The uplifting event aims to bringing joy and aid to those in desperate need.

"My nephew had a stroke at the age of five and he was in the hospital for over two months," said Malissa Buer, participant.

Participants hit the streets of downtown Milwaukee.

"I'm just here supporting him," said Buer.

Taking on the route so children can have a different path in life.

"Everyone is here supporting a great cause for all for the children that are in the hospital that might have life-threatening illnesses. Everyone is so excited to be here and coming together for one cause," Buer said.

The annual event raises money for Children's Hospital.

"I think just donating will help Children's Hospital in so many different ways and all of the activities they do and supporting is just beneficial for everyone," said Buer.

Benefiting people like Jack Senefeld and his son, Jameson.

"Children's Hospital is a really special place for us," Senefeld said.

Senefeld has been running in the event for the past ten years supporting others; this year is different, for a reason close to him.

"We are here to support Jameson, he has a metabolic disorder that's being treated at Children's," said Senefeld.

Able to now receive remarkable treatment, Saturday the group made strides in an effort to get steps closer to research, advocacy, care and education for kids in need.

"For us, it's a lifeline," Senefeld said.

Nearly $1 million was raised for Children's Hospital of Wisconsin on Saturday -- adding to the $21 million donated over the past 41-year history of the Briggs & Al's Run & Walk.