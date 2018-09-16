Police: 3 shot, injured in separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Saturday night, Sept. 15 and early Sunday morning, Sept. 16. Three people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened in the area of 13th Street and Greenfield Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say two people, both 21-year-old men, showed up at two different hospitals with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. The circumstances regarding this incident are still under investigation and no suspects are in custody at this time.

The second shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the area of 20th Street and Center Street.

Police say a 31-year-old man suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound during a drug transaction.

Police say this is an active investigation at this time.