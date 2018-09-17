LIVE: Mayor Barrett joins community leaders to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month

‘6 crust options, you create it, we make it:’ Pizza Studio in Glendale has the pie for you

GLENDALE -- Now matter which way you slice it -- this California-based pizza restaurant promises to have the pie for you! And there's only one location in the station. Kasey spent the morning at Pizza Studio in Glendale -- where they're raising the standard for pizza!

About Pizza Studio (website)

With 6 crust options, you create it, we make it, and cook it in under 3 minutes. Let your inner chef run wild with an unlimited selection of premium toppings, limited only by your culinary imagination and creativity.