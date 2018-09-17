× Police: 15-year-old boy taken into custody for OWI with infant in vehicle

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody late Sunday night, Sept. 16 for OWI, 1st offense, with an infant in the vehicle. The mother of the infant was also in the vehicle, she was taken into custody for outstanding warrants.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of Meachem Road and County Highway KR around 10:30 p.m. for reports of a driver that was swerving all over the road and operating on the wrong side of the highway. The caller gave a description of the vehicle along withe license plate.

Mount Pleasant officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop in the 24th and Racine Street. During the investigation it was determined that the driver was 15 years old and intoxicated. Located inside the vehicle were bottles of Corona beer and a bottle of Bacardi Rum.

The 15-year-old driver failed Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and was apprehended for OWI 1st with a passenger under the age of 16 and taken to Wheaton-Ascension hospital to conduct a legal blood draw. He was then released to his parents.

During the traffic stop, an infant child was located inside the vehicle with her mother, an 18-year-old woman from Racine. Police say the mother was highly intoxicated and taken into custody for outstanding warrants and a charge of child neglect was referred to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.

The infant child was turned over to her grandparents with the approval of Racine County Human Services.

Officers contacted South Shore Rescue to respond for an additional passenger that was highly intoxicated and vomiting. The passenger was later released to her parents along with a citation for underage drinking.