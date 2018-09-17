‘Provide opportunities to learn more:” Recruiters for Foxconn will be on UWM campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Foxconn is ramping up its recruiting efforts. The tech giant will on the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus on Monday, Sept. 17 for a career fair open to students and the general public.

Foxconn's wants to hire 13,000 employees for its Mount Pleasant campus.

UWM students and members of the general public are welcome to the event. Members of the various Foxconn hiring units will be available to speak with attendees. You’ll have the opportunity to see technology displays.

According to the UWM website, "Foxconn Day will provide opportunities to learn more about the new Foxconn International Engineering Co-op for UWM College of Engineering & Applied Science students as well as a variety of full-time positions."

There will be presentations throughout the day, featuring:

In June 2018, Foxconn partnered with UWM to pilot their first international co-op program in Wisconsin. UWM engineering students will study at the university in Taiwan and work at a Foxconn facility there before returning to UWM to complete their degrees.

According to a news release from UWM officials, the co-op program will introduce engineering students to liquid crystal display fabrication technology and processes. LCD panels are used in a variety of high-tech consumer electronics products, such as smartphones. The co-op program eventually could be expanded to other colleges and universities in Wisconsin and the Midwest.

According to the release, UWM will send five students from its College of Engineering & Applied Science to Taiwan in February 2019. The students will spend time in the new Foxconn facility in Mount Pleasant before going overseas. After arriving in Taiwan, they will take classes in culture and language at Chung Yuan Christian University and work on practically oriented applied research projects in preparation for their upcoming co-op with Foxconn and meet with Foxconn employees.

They will continue work on their projects at one of the Foxconn facilities in Taiwan through June 2019.

Monday's event marks the first time Foxconn will hold a recruiting event on campus. According the university, there will be similar events this fall -- but this is the only one open to the general public.

For more information and a schedule of the day’s presentations, click here.