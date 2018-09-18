Doors Open Milwaukee is a 2-day ‘public celebration of Milwaukee’s art, architecture, culture and history’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Hundreds of doors across Milwaukee are opening to the public -- but for this weekend only. The two-day event lets you glimpse architectural treasures you may not otherwise get to see. Kasey spent the morning getting a look at a few of the exclusive tours that will be featured during Doors Open Milwaukee.

About Doors Open Milwaukee (website)

Doors Open Milwaukee is a two-day public celebration of Milwaukee’s art, architecture, culture and history. This event offers behind the scenes tours of more than 170 buildings throughout Milwaukee’s downtown and neighborhoods and 30+ ticketed tours led by community leaders. Take a guided tour with Milwaukee experts, educators, entertainers and more! The following tours range from free to $10/ticket. Ticket fees help offset the cost of ticketing software and support the organization that brings you Doors Open. Historic Milwaukee is dedicated to educating the public about Milwaukee’s history and architecture year round.

Tickets

Tickets for members of Historic Milwaukee became available August 22, 2018. Members were sent a postcard and emails with the link to purchase tickets. Please call our office, 414-277-7795 if you have questions. Tickets will be available to the public on September 5th at 9 am. Use the “Click Here, Buy Tour Tickets” button below to purchase tickets for all tours. All tickets are distributed online. Tickets must be purchased one tour at a time.